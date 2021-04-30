Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Sells $67,456.24 in Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,489. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $29.21.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 351,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

