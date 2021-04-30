Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

HMC opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Honda Motor has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $31.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

