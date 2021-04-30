Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) Announces Dividend of GBX 20

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Honeycomb Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 970 ($12.67) on Friday. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 715 ($9.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 956.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 948.94.

Get Honeycomb Investment Trust alerts:

About Honeycomb Investment Trust

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.