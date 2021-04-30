Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.33. The stock had a trading volume of 37,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,369. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.17. The company has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

