Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.08

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.08 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 4.58 ($0.06). Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at GBX 4.63 ($0.06), with a volume of 23,602 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of £302.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84.

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) Company Profile (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

