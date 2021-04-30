Horizon Global (HZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,042.82%. The company had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

