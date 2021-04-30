Horizon Protocol Price Up 59% Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.00 million and $172,677.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 59% against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

