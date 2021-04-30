Horizon Technology Finance Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $16.54. 216,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,191. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRZN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

