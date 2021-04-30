Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

HST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,136,000 after buying an additional 643,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,271,000 after buying an additional 2,613,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,503,000 after buying an additional 220,290 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,378,000 after buying an additional 463,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

