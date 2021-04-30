Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,100 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the March 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ HOTH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. 37,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.24% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

