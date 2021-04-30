Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.56

Shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $5.28. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 157,271 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $88.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56.

Get Houston Wire & Cable alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 400,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108,398 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 31,888 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Houston Wire & Cable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Houston Wire & Cable Co engages in the provision of industrial products including electrical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware and related services. Its products include continuous and interlocked armor cable, control and power cable, electronic wire and cable, flexible and portable cords, instrumentation and thermocouple cable, lead and high-temperature cable, medium voltage cable, wire rope and wire rope slings, nylon slings, chains, and shackles.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.