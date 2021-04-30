Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $20.86.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.