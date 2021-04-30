Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Hits New 12-Month High at $817.80

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 817.80 ($10.68) and last traded at GBX 814.01 ($10.64), with a volume of 87130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 807.20 ($10.55).

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWDN shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 616.33 ($8.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The company has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 32.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 758.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 699.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 18.20 ($0.24) dividend. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.55%.

In related news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

About Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

