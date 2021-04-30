HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 254,834 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of HP worth $46,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.