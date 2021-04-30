Huazhu Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,561 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,148 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of HTHT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.76. 27,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,330. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

