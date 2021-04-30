Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 89,333.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.