Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOSSY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

