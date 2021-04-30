Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Humana worth $30,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.73.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $447.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.76. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.77 and a 1 year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

