Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUM. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.73.

HUM opened at $447.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a 1-year low of $364.77 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humana by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,909,716,000 after buying an additional 125,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Humana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,958,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.