Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:HUMRF remained flat at $$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hummingbird Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

