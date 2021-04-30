Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 276.43 ($3.61).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Hunting alerts:

Shares of HTG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 246 ($3.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 265.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £405.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 297 ($3.88).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Hunting’s payout ratio is presently -0.05%.

In related news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10). Also, insider Carol Chesney acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.