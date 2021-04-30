Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 30,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 232,333 shares.The stock last traded at $27.84 and had previously closed at $28.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Hutchison China MediTech alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 30,827 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.