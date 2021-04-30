Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $479.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce $479.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $427.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $624.00 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $993.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

H opened at $83.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $1,894,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,885,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after buying an additional 17,149 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after buying an additional 363,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,899,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

