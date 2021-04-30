hybrix (HY) Market Cap Hits $13.70 Million

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. One hybrix coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.87 or 0.00010069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. hybrix has a market cap of $13.70 million and $6,352.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, hybrix has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00063819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00284964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.61 or 0.01081788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00027029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00711758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,323.76 or 1.00051704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,334,168 coins. hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io . The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0

Buying and Selling hybrix

