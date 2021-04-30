Hydro One (H) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hydro One (TSE:H) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter.

H stock opened at C$29.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$24.64 and a 1-year high of C$31.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.29.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

