HyperBurn Price Reaches $11.52 on Major Exchanges (HYPR)

HyperBurn (CURRENCY:HYPR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, HyperBurn has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperBurn coin can now be purchased for about $11.52 or 0.00021028 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperBurn has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and $673.00 worth of HyperBurn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HyperBurn

HyperBurn’s total supply is 657,998 coins and its circulating supply is 525,510 coins. HyperBurn’s official Twitter account is @hyperjumpbsc

Buying and Selling HyperBurn

