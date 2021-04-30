HyperCash Trading Up 29.8% Over Last Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $83.72 million and $19.32 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperCash has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.20 or 0.99963417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.18 or 0.01210819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00562851 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.76 or 0.00373847 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00207219 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004192 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.