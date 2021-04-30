HyperDAO Hits Market Cap of $7.39 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $205,415.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 58.3% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00066237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00072001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.65 or 0.00771161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00041382 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.