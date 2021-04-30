Hyperion (HYN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $46,065.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Hyperion has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $46,065.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00066419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.86 or 0.00771432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00095336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00041664 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

