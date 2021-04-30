Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Hyundai Motor stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. 3,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,446. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyundai Motor in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following business areas: Vehicle, Financial and Others. The Vehicle division offers motor vehicles. The Financial division provides financing, leasing and credit cards. The Other division includes manufacture of railways.

