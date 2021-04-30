I/O Coin (IOC) Price Up 33.3% This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $4.73 million and $8,328.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.32 or 0.00552632 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006116 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00021984 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.53 or 0.02488713 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,839,560 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

