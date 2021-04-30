Icahn Enterprises (IEP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. On average, analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $69.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IEP shares. TheStreet cut Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.