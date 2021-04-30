ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 12,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 163,270 shares.The stock last traded at $6.82 and had previously closed at $6.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,570,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,423 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,574,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,114,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 81,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

