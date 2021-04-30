Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.76 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $27,215.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00285655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $621.24 or 0.01063580 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00026553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.62 or 0.00699567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,358.30 or 0.99910801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

