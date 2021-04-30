iDealCash (DEAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $837,994.97

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, iDealCash has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. iDealCash has a market cap of $837,994.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iDealCash coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

iDealCash Profile

iDealCash (DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDealCash (DEAL) is an open-source community-driven cryptocurrency project that features transaction speeds that are 100s of times faster than Bitcoin. At the heart of IDealCash is a blockchain that is based on the technology found in BlackCoin and NovaCoin featuring fast and secure transactions, incredibly low transaction fees and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards of 30% each year. The main goal of IDealCash is for it to become the main way in which we transact value in the cryptocurrency community. “

Buying and Selling iDealCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

