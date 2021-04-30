IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 305.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,721. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $675.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

