Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in April

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. alerts:

IDKOY remained flat at $$12.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells fuel oils and lubricant oils in Japan and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Basic Chemicals, Functional Materials, Power and Renewable Energy, and Resources segments. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement and sale of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, and automotive lubricants to service stations; and industrial kerosene, diesel oil, and heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.