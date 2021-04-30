Idena Market Cap Reaches $10.52 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, Idena has traded 58.1% higher against the US dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $10,497.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 67,954,111 coins and its circulating supply is 42,535,893 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

