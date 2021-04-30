Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.17. 50,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,944. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.40.

Several research firms recently commented on IDRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $26,026. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

