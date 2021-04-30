IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of IDEX by 19.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in IDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 202,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,392,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $226.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,951. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.14. IDEX has a 1 year low of $141.86 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

