Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)’s share price fell 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDRSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

