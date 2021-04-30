IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Stock analysts at National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IGM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.17.
TSE:IGM traded up C$0.41 on Friday, reaching C$43.41. 44,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,903. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.64. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.61 and a 12 month high of C$43.58. The firm has a market cap of C$10.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
