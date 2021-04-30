IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Stock analysts at National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IGM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.17.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

TSE:IGM traded up C$0.41 on Friday, reaching C$43.41. 44,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,903. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.64. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.61 and a 12 month high of C$43.58. The firm has a market cap of C$10.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.0300001 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.