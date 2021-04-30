iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Shares Down 23.6%

Shares of iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) were down 23.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.

About iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY)

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

