Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Boosted by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.3% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $230.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $232.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.