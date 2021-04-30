Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.93. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.200-8.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.76.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $230.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.30 and a 200 day moving average of $208.84. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $232.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

