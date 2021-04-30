Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 8.200-8.600 EPS.

ITW traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.46. 1,574,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,028. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $235.00.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.