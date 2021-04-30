Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $229.00 at Robert W. Baird

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $214.00 to $229.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.65.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.46. 1,574,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $235.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,492.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.