Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Up 67.3% in April

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ILUS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,020,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,548,418. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc develops feature theatrical films for international release. The company develops films to be financed and distributed in China by Chinese production companies. It primarily operates in Hong Kong. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

