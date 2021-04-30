Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Up 67.3% in April

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ILUS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,020,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,548,418. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile
