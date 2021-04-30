ImageCoin (IMG) Price Down 9.3% This Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 30th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $359,866.69 and approximately $51,220.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,098,314 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.