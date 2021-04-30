IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Macquarie from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that IMAX will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in IMAX by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.